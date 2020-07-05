Entertainment
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

'American Girl' Toy Company ‘Disgusted’ By Maskless Gun-Toting ‘Karen’ Doll

A parody ad by 'Adam the Creator' has earned the wrath of the toy company.
By Ed Scarce
'American Girl' Toy Company ‘Disgusted’ By Maskless Gun-Toting ‘Karen’ Doll

American Girl is a toy company committed to presenting positive role models for young girls with their line of dolls. So you can imagine their disgust with this parody ad that appeared on Facebook last week. American Girl is a subsidiary of giant toymaker Mattel. Even so, the First Amendment is pretty clear on protections for satire and parody as a form of free speech.

Source: Mediaite

The company that makes American Girl Dolls says it is “disgusted” by an ad parody featuring a gun-toting Walmart shopper who refuses to wear a coronavirus mask, and who goes by the pop culture-infamous moniker of “Karen.”

The ad parody features a scowling white woman in a purple sweatsuit carrying a nickel-plated semi-automatic handgun who is not wearing a face covering, while other shoppers keep their distance. It was posted to Facebook by Adam Padilla, who calls himself “Adam the Creator,” and was shared widely.

“This doll scares the shit out of me,” the caption read, and it featured the “American Girl” logo at the bottom.

The parody is a play on the “Karen” phenomenon, which has become a hot topic following a slew of news stories featuring examples of white women engaging in behaviors characteristic of the term. One notorious example was the Central Park incident in which Amy Cooper was filmed threatening to falsely report that a Black man was attacking her, and then did just that.

A more positive role model than 'Karen'.

And Adam Padilla's Facebook post.

She wants to speak to Chucky

Posted by Adam The Creator on Monday, June 29, 2020

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us