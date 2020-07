We are sorry that Herman Cain attended a Trump rally without a mask, contracted COVID19, and died as a result of the virus.



This tweet was later deleted by someone with access to the Herman Cain Twitter account.

Ex-presidential candidate Herman Cain attended Trump’s Tulsa rally on June 20 without a mask. He came down with Covid-19 in early July. He has now died of Coronavirus. A tragedy for him and his family, this should be a warning to everyone. — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) July 30, 2020

Herman Caín thought Covid was a hoax, scoffed at wearing a mask. Died of Covid.



Bill Montgomery, co-founder of pro-Trump, Turning Point USA, scoffed at virus. Died of Covid.



Rep. Gohmert refused to wear a mask. Has Covid.



See a pattern?

Covid doesn’t care about partisanship. — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) July 30, 2020

No, it's not. Herman Cain leaves behind family and friends who loved him. They're in pain. The loved ones of every person who has died in this epidemic are in pain. What we need to do is recognize our collective humanity and encourage folks to embrace safety measures. https://t.co/U2MjSS1nx3 — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) July 30, 2020

We are better than to gloat about anyone's death. And COVID is real, is a killer, and there is no cure as of now.

Wear a damn mask, wash your hands, practice social distance.