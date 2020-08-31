Politics
'Zombie' Herman Cain Tweets That Coronavirus 'Not As Deadly' As Media Said It Would Be

Although Herman Cain died from COVID-19 in July, his Twitter account lives on to spew wingnut garbage.
By Ed Scarce
You might think that when your old boss dies from a virus he probably caught while attending a political rally for Trump you'd be a bit more sensitive, but that's just not how these people roll, apparently. Add on the complete assholery of their tweet itself, that "only" 6% died from directly getting the virus, as if that's some sort of justification for not taking precautions. There is an answer for that:

Herman Cain died completely unnecessarily, as have thousands of others.

And if you find the picture above in "poor taste", well, of course it is. It's meant to be. But still not anywhere near as offensive as the tweet by 'The Cain Gang'.

Source: Huffington Post

The Twitter account formerly used by the late Herman Cain fired off a head-scratching message on Sunday, insisting that the coronavirus “isn’t as deadly” as once thought.

Cain died in July at the age of 74 after being hospitalized for more than a month with the COVID-19 infection.

His Twitter account ― now run by his family and social media managers ― tweeted:

The since deleted tweet.

Twitter reacted.

