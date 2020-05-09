New Banksy Art Depicts Nurse As Superhero

It's true what they say. Not all heroes wear capes. They wear gloves, masks, and gowns. That's especially true these days.

Source: Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) - A young boy chooses a nurse as the superhero he wants to play with over Batman and Spiderman in a new artwork by Banksy that encapsulates the gratitude Britons have felt toward the country’s National Health Service during the coronavirus crisis.

The painting by the secretive street artist was unveiled at University Hospital Southampton, in south England, on Wednesday.

An image of the work was also posted on Banksy’s Instagram page with the caption “Game Changer”.

Hospital chief executive Paula Head said: “So proud to reveal this amazing piece of art ‘Painting for Saints’, created by #Banksy as a thank you to all those who work with and for the NHS and our hospital.”

“An inspirational backdrop to pause and reflect in these unprecedented times,” she added on Twitter.