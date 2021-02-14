Misc
Family Grieves Mom, Nurse Who Died From COVID After Giving Birth

Zarina Rose, 42, died while pregnant with the couple's fifth child, Kenzo.
By Ed Scarce
2 hours ago by Ed Scarce
RN Zarina Rose was just 42. Her funeral is this afternoon, an online link here. A GoFundMe page has been made for their infant, Kenzo, born prematurely and who remains in the NICU.

Source: KSNV, Las Vegas

Husband Nick Rose admits words come short, in describing the depth of wife Zarina's love, compassion and sacrifice.

"She would put herself last," he said, "Just to make someone's day. That was Zarina. That was Zarina."

A beloved mother of five, grandmother and a former nurse is being mourned by her family after they say she passed from COVID this week.

"If I could tell her anything, I would tell her I love you so much, I know the lord has you," said Nick through sobs. "I got this, I'll take care of the family."

Her family says the 42-year old registered nurse worked on the front lines of the pandemic when she found out she was pregnant with the couple's son, Kenzo.

In the last weeks of her pregnancy, Nick says his wife was taking it easy on bed rest. But at 32 weeks pregnant, she tested positive for COVID-19 and her condition worsened fast.

Through tears, Nick says she was rushed to the hospital and underwent emergency premature labor to save her son.

"She was fighting, fighting really hard," he said. "I know she was fighting hard because baby Kenzo was still in the NICU."

Then on a ventilator, her family says Zarina Rose took her last breath.

