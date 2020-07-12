Ohio Man Dies Of COVID-19 After Saying Masks Were Hype

Richard Rose, 37, wasn't buying the "hype" about masks in April. and laughed about going to a water park in mid-June. He died from complications from the coronavirus a few weeks later.

Source: Daily Dot

An Ohio man is serving as a cautionary tale after posting on Facebook that he refused to wear a mask — and subsequently dying of COVID-19.

Back in April, Richard Rose of Port Clinton, Ohio, made his thoughts on masks known:

“Let[’s] make this clear,” he wrote. “I’m not buying a f—king mask. I’ve made it this far by not buying into that damn hype.”

Two months later, he posted a photo of a semi-crowded pool party he attended, captioned “It’s not that packed lol.”

Within another two weeks, Rose shared that he was awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test, which ultimately came back positive. He shared in a comment that he believed the pool party was where he contracted the novel coronavirus, though his Facebook suggested he was also spending time at bars and other similarly crowded locations.

Either way, by July 4, Rose was dead.