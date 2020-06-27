Politics
Masks Are For Sheep

Comedian Brent Terhune has got this whole mask hoax thing figured out right good.
By Ed Scarce

Sometimes it's hard to tell the difference between parody and real MAGA, but comedian Brent Terhune has got it all figured out.

Source: Newsweek

Comedian Brent Terhune—who's 30 and hails from Indianapolis, Indiana—has been making funny videos in which he plays the part of an outraged man who spouts knowledge from the front seat of his pickup truck. His videos often reflect the sorts of faux-fury that people vent over cultural and political issues—like, say, Looney Tunes creating new episodes without guns or a Nike ad featuring Colin Kaepernick.

