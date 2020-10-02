Terhune postulates, in his best MAGA voice, that Joe Biden gave him corona-19, and the Dumbocrats knew they couldn't win so they sacrificed Joe Biden to take down Trump. An interesting conspiracy theory to be sure.

"I don't know who this Karma lady is you people keep talking about but she's not a bitch, you're a bitch for making jokes about this man! Leave this man alone! He is sick!

*cough, cough, sputter*

TRUMP got covid pic.twitter.com/3iCUKRHv7Y — Brent Terhune (@BrentTerhune) October 2, 2020

How could a man so strong catch something so fake? — curate egg (@curategg) October 2, 2020

How could a man so fake catch something so strong ? — BlueZoziau (@BlueZoziau) October 2, 2020

Indeed.

Open thread below...