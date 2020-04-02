Scientists Are Now Saying That Coronavirus Can Be Spread By Breathing

A terrifying new report by a panel of scientists states that "research shows coronavirus can be spread not just by sneezes or coughs, but also just by talking, or possibly even just breathing." If true, this would be a game changer - and not in a good way.

The chairman of the committee, Dr. Harvey Fineberg, states: "While the current [coronavirus] specific research is limited, the results of available studies are consistent with aerosolization of virus from normal breathing."

Based off of these findings, Fineberg told CNN that he personally plans to wear a mask anytime he goes out to the grocery store. It sounds like we should all be doing the same, to be honest. Fineberg says he will not wear a surgical mask, and he is not encouraging anyone else to either, Rather, he said "I have a nice western-style bandana I might wear. Or I have a balaclava. I have some pretty nice options."

Dr. Fauci, the face of the White House's coronavirus task force, told CNN that the team is actively discussing the idea of making "broad use of masks" a recommendation to the general public. The problem? There are NO masks for anyone to buy. Hospitals and first responders don't even have enough masks. How is the public supposed to get a mask? Twitter had some ideas:

Easy to make mask using a scaft, 2 rubber bands or hair ties. And the best part? No sewing needed:

Here is information on different fabrics and their effectiveness and droplet prevention:

The CDC states that "the virus spreads from person to person when people are within about 6 feet of each other through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes."

But, further research has shown that "aerosolized droplets produced by talking or possibly even by just breathing can also spread the virus." Research at a hospital in China showed that the virus "can be suspended in the air when doctors and nurses remove protective gear, or when floors are cleaned, or when staff move around."

Will this latest set of revelations help fuel the Masks 4 All movement? It should. Better to be safe than sorry. Like wearing a seatbelt - you may not need it everytime you get in the car, but you will wish you had it when you get in that car accident.