Robert Costa: White House Hopes Clarence Thomas Helps Them By Retiring

Trump's team is pinning their reelection hopes on a possible SCOTUS nomination fight.
By Susie Madrak
Washington Post reporter Robert Costa says that things are so bad for Trump's reelection hopes, they're hoping Clarence Thomas resigns and gives them a Supreme Court nomination to run on.

Joe Scarborough was discussing just how dire things look for the Trump team, especially with the Supreme Court.

"Well, to that point about nailing down the base first, Joe, I have a little bit of new reporting," Costa said.

"There are some people inside of the White House that are around this president who are hoping at this point, knowing that it may not happen, but they are hoping that there might be a Supreme Court vacancy. Clarence Thomas, the justice since the early '90s, could decide to retire. and as this White House really looks to galvanize that base, they are quietly preparing for the possibility of a Supreme Court vacancy, looking like people, like the judge Amul Thapar, a favorite of majority leader Mitch McConnell, Amy Coney Barrett from Indiana, another federal judge, and they're looking at the possibility of an opening."

Costa said they're hoping to stoke the base with a SCOTUS culture war, but the suburbs are more focused on bringing back the economy.

Not to mention what a bad move it would be in terms of actually maintaining control. There was a lot of pressure on Biden to add additional seats to the Supreme Court if Dems take control of the Senate, but talk has died down with recent SCOTUS rulings on abortion and employment protections. (What, you think John Roberts isn't a political animal?)

So if Trump adds an even more rabidly right-wing justice to the court, look for the pressure on Biden to heat up and do something about it. Which puts conservatives right back to where they were. Oh darn.

