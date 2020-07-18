Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

St. Louis Gun Couple Join Trump Campaign Event

Mark and Patricia McCloskey were dubbed 'Ken and Karen' after they rushed to defend their property with guns drawn against peaceful protesters.
By Ed Scarce
2 weeks ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

I suppose it makes perfect sense that these two nutjobs - pretty much the poster children for white privilege - would join forces with the Trump campaign for a celebration of gun culture in the United States..

Source: Washington Free Beacon

The St. Louis couple at the center of a firestorm over their armed confrontation with a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters will join an official Trump campaign event on Friday night.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who were thrust into the national spotlight after video was captured of them holding firearms to protect their home from protesters on their property, are among the featured guests on the campaign's Friday night livestream. The campaign says the discussion, hosted by former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, will focus on the Second Amendment and what it means for America.

The event comes on the heels of Trump's endorsement from the National Rifle Association. The group praised the president in an endorsement letter, saying he had "done more than any president to protect the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms" during his first term. The NRA spent more than $30 million in support of his 2016 victory and is expected to spend heavily for his reelection.

The McCloskeys have been in the middle of a controversy since video of their altercation with protesters went viral in June. As the crowd entered the McCloskeys' property through a gate marked "private"—which was destroyed during the incident—the couple pointed firearms at some members of the crowd and yelled at them to leave.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us