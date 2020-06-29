'Ken & Karen' Draw Their Guns At Crowd Heading To St. Louis Mayor's Home

Another one of those videos that seems to define the madness of 2020.

The derision online for these dangerous nutjobs was immediate, and spawned the hashtag #Ken and Karen.

Source: Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- A white couple pointed guns at protesters in St. Louis as a group marched toward the mayor's home to demand her resignation after she read the names and addresses of several residents who supported defunding the police department during an online briefing. A social media video showed the armed couple standing outside of their large home Sunday evening in the upscale Central West End neighborhood of the Missouri city. In the video, the unidentified couple shouted at protesters, while people in the march moved the crowd forward, urging participants to ignore them. People in the crowd included Black and white protesters. It wasn't immediately clear whether St. Louis police were aware of the incident. An email and phone call from The Associated Press to police weren't immediately answered. The group of at least 500 people was heading toward Mayor Lyda Krewson's home, chanting, “Resign Lyda, take the cops with you,” news outlets reported.

The spectacle inspiring many memes.

A couple has come out of their house and is pointing guns at protesters in their neighborhood #StLouis #lydakrewson pic.twitter.com/ZJ8a553PAU — Daniel Shular (@xshularx) June 29, 2020

An armed couple came out of their house and pointed guns toward BLM protesters in the Central West End #KrewsonResign #CloseTheWorkhouse #DefundPolice pic.twitter.com/owD4WDGVCL — Laurie Skrivan (@LaurieSkrivan) June 29, 2020

This was the PERFECT opportunity to finally use their homme-debout and they missed it smh https://t.co/nKOGhpKEWt pic.twitter.com/34nm4XNQfv — Mark Byrne (@markwby) June 29, 2020

St. Louis AR-15 guy is an absolute baller pic.twitter.com/RHrv3VKMEZ — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 29, 2020

And they've been identified.