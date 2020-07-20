WATCH: Navy Vet Stands Up To Trump's Thugs In Portland

Christopher David is a hero.
A viral video viewed a reported ten million times shows the Navy Vet standing up to the so-called "federal police" during the police riots in Portland Oregon this weekend. Common Dreams reports:
The U.S. Navy veteran who was brutally attacked by unidentified federal police in Portland, Oregon over the weekend is speaking out about the incident—a video of which has gone viral online—and explained that he traveled to the site of local protests to get some answers directly from the personnel in the secretive units after becoming outraged over their deployment by the Trump administration.
"I was enraged simply because I did not think they were taking their oath of office seriously or they were compromising their oath of office," Christopher David, a 53-year-old disabled veteran who served in the Navy for eight years, told The Independent in an interview. "So I actually went down because I wanted to talk to them about it."
The assault caught on film by local journalist Zane Sparling—and as of this writing viewed more than 9.6 million times on social media—shows David withstanding several blows from one office before another pepper sprays him in the face from close range.
Federal police strike protester with baton, use pepper spray and tear gas outside courthouse in Portland pic.twitter.com/VX2xTVaaYq
— Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) July 19, 2020
The man has been identified on Twitter. His hand was later found to be broken in two places.
After an insane two days, I would like some help from the wonderful folks who follow me.
First off, I don't want any money, gifts or remuneration for anything that I have done.
I never did it for that reason. I have a good job and a roof over my head... 1/
— Tazerface (@Tazerface16) July 20, 2020
...which is way more than many folks right now.
I would like help setting up GoFundMes for both street medics and BLM. Can anyone help me do that?
Also, maybe one for a local food bank.
— Tazerface (@Tazerface16) July 20, 2020