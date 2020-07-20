2020 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

WATCH: Navy Vet Stands Up To Trump's Thugs In Portland

Christopher David is a brave man. He also towers over the cosplay cops from Trump's DHS.
By Frances Langum
Christopher David is a hero.

A viral video viewed a reported ten million times shows the Navy Vet standing up to the so-called "federal police" during the police riots in Portland Oregon this weekend. Common Dreams reports:

The U.S. Navy veteran who was brutally attacked by unidentified federal police in Portland, Oregon over the weekend is speaking out about the incident—a video of which has gone viral online—and explained that he traveled to the site of local protests to get some answers directly from the personnel in the secretive units after becoming outraged over their deployment by the Trump administration.

"I was enraged simply because I did not think they were taking their oath of office seriously or they were compromising their oath of office," Christopher David, a 53-year-old disabled veteran who served in the Navy for eight years, told The Independent in an interview. "So I actually went down because I wanted to talk to them about it."

The assault caught on film by local journalist Zane Sparling—and as of this writing viewed more than 9.6 million times on social media—shows David withstanding several blows from one office before another pepper sprays him in the face from close range.

The man has been identified on Twitter. His hand was later found to be broken in two places.

