Fox And Friends: Electing Biden Is Just Like Electing Bernie Sanders

There's so much hilarity in this Fox and Friends clip it's hard to know where to start.

There's the literal meeting of a mind with the three hosts of Fox and Friends this morning. They get paid weekly more than my house is worth to do this show.

Pete Hegseth slips in "Comrade Cortez" and passes it to Ainsley.

I wonder if the “comrade Cortez” jab will be in @PressSec little binder? — Ian Davidson (@SpeakEaZy97) August 3, 2020

Ainsley describes in detail the wide spectrum of Democratic politics, focusing most, of course, on the far, far Left, that wants to abolish all police. Not something either Biden or Sanders has EVER recommended.

“...you have the establishment, you have the moderates, you have the progressives, you have the far, far left...”

🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 — MARRIED TO MEL (@AnthonyJAlberta) August 3, 2020

Watch Ainsley stumble for almost four full seconds as she realizes her brain has planned to say that Democrats are united in wanting to kick Donald Trump out of office. She has to go there. Whoops.

Then Mensa re-test Brian Kilmeade wins the round. (Hegseth is overjoyed at the save.) "Read his lips, he (Biden) IS going to raise your taxes." And then he lists a series of taxes that no one I personally know pays. Capital gains, corporate, top income, "real estate," and estate taxes.

Yes, Brian, real estate capital gains taxes are for SECOND or more homes. And "the federal estate tax generally applies when a person's assets exceed $11.58 million in 2020 at the time of death."

Eleven point five eight million. "Your taxes."

But Kilmeade is on a roll.

Brian Kilmeade really just said that “it’s costing more and more for you to die.” — Name can’t be blank (@ApeNotKnow) August 3, 2020

Trump is going to have to "force" Biden to either reject or embrace Bernie Sanders before the general election.

"Biden embracing Sanders even panics their party. Here's Sean Hannity."

And for the final analysis of the Biden/Sanders "problem" for Democrats, Fox and Friends plays a clip of Sean Hannity, sporting one helluva spray tan for Donnie, having a deep convo with Mark Levin.

would love for fox & friends to talk to some 2020 bernie voters about bernie and biden being the same candidate lmao — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) August 3, 2020