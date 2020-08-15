Fox Really Doesn't Want To Talk About Trump's USPS Sabotage Harming Veterans And Seniors

Does anyone think that if we had a Democratic president actively sabotaging the United States Postal Service, and causing delays to things like prescription medications for veterans and seniors all across the country, Fox wouldn't be making this their lead story on every single show and running segments multiple times per hour interviewing people who had personally been impacted by the sabotage?

Yeah, me neither. Because it's Trump doing just that and not a Democrat, the network has been virtually mum on the topic. While a transcript search over the last week of Fox yields hundreds of instances of topics such as the police, riots, protests, defunding the police, Chicago, Seattle and Portland, there are only a handful of results, or none in connection to the Postal Service story when searching for keywords such as veterans, seniors, or sabotage.

And when the topic of the Postal Service has been mentioned on the network, it's almost always in the context of the Democrats asking for funding as part of a new coronavirus relief package, and attacking vote-by-mail as they did in the segment above.

A search of Fox's website yields similar results, with no mentions in recent weeks of prescriptions being delayed, the impact those delays are having on veterans, the fact that Trump's choice to head the Post Office has glaring conflicts of interest, or the fact that the Post Office has been "removing mail sorting machines from facilities around the country without any official explanation or reason given."

Given the average age of their viewers, and the likelihood that many of them are being personally affected by the slowdown of the mail that's going on right now, I've got to wonder how long Fox can try to completely ignore what's happening, and who they're going to try to blame if they do finally start to cover the issue. I assume they're finally start paying attention to what's happening when they figure out how to pin it on the postal union and/or Democrats. Don't ever expect them to give any substantial coverage to DeJoy's conflicts of interest or the fact that the only way Trump believes he can win the election is to cheat.