Trailer: 'Agents Of Chaos' HBO Documentary On 2016 Russian Hacking

Agents of Chaos is a two-part documentary about Russia’s interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, directed by Alex Gibney, who created HBO’s The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley and Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief.

The documentary interviews key players in the 2016 election, Russian experts, and leaked classified information. Agents of Chaos untangles the details of Russia’s interference in the 2016 election, and more frightening the film highlights vulnerabilities in America’s political process. The two-part documentary airs September 23 and September 24 on HBO.

It took years of reporting to collect the information in Agents of Chaos, it contains new videos inside Russian troll farms and data from the deep Russian web. According to HBO:

The film outlines Russia’s plans to undermine democracy, raising the alarm for the American public, but also proving that these “agents of chaos” weren’t Russians alone; they were also key players in the United States who, through venality, corruption or circumstance, furthered Putin’s goals, with a vulnerable and unsuspecting American public as their target.

The HBO documentary includes interviews with those in the hurricane’s eye during the 2016 Russian interference investigation. According to ScreenRant, the film includes interviews with the following people:

Lead prosecutor for the Mueller Investigation, Andrew Weissmann; former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe; former CIA director John Brennan; Carter Page, campaign advisor for U.S. President Donald Trump; Trump business associate Felix Sater; Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of Russian State News Agency; NSC Senior Director Celeste Wallande; and cyber conflict researcher Camille François.

Agents of Chaos premieres Wednesday, Sep 23 at 9:00pm ET/8:00pm CT on HBO and HBO MAX.