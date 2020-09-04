Politics
Biden Dismisses Trump's Mockery: 'Hard To Respond To Something So Idiotic'

Biden could hardly contain his laughter when asked about Trump mocking him for wearing a mask.
During Joe Biden's Q&A with reporters after his speech in Delaware, he was asked about Donald Trump mocking him for wearing a mask - which is something Trump's own FDA, Surgeon General AND COVID Task Force doctors recommend we all do to prevent the spread of COVID. But, you know, science.

Biden could barely contain his laughter while listening to the question. He was asked:

"Mr. Vice President. last night President Trump mocked you for wearing a mask and said that this is a sign that you must have some, quote, big issues. He says this even though he knows that according to scientists and public health officials wearing masks saves lives. I wonder if you worry that this language from the President of the United States could deter some Americans tuning in to him to not wear masks."

Biden responded:

"Well, I wear it because I'm a smart fellow. I listen to scientists. This is not a game. Life and death, life and death. Reports that we're going to have maybe -- some reports 100,000 dead, as many as 100,000 dead more by the end of the year. I mean, I don't -- I don't get it. I mean, I just -- anyway. It's hard to respond to something so idiotic."

Literally there is nothing else to say - it IS hard to respond to something so idiotic. Because at the end of the day Donald Trump is an idiot and everything he says is TRULY idiotic.

PSA: Wear a mask, please.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

