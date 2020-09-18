Politics
MUST WATCH: Councilwoman Takes Down Anti-Gay Bigot Over Pride Flag

One of the local bigots objected to the Pride flag being flown at city hall. The first openly gay councilwoman, Carrie Evans, gave him a piece of her mind.
"I am proudly the first openly elected lesbian in North Dakota. So that is why I am not paying any heed to your crap!" Carrie Evans said.

The Dickinson Press reported that Evans’ sexual orientation was not previously known to the public.

Source: The Advocate

During a heated meeting over the official flying of a Pride flag in Minot, N.D., Councilwoman Carrie Evans declared that she is the first “openly elected lesbian” in the state while responding to a citizen demanding the flag be pulled down.

At that point, Evans had been listening to anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric for days when the speaker, Walker, called her out for appearing irritated, according to The Dickinson Press.

“We the people. I’m the people. I live in Minot. I am a taxpayer. I am a person. I get to see myself represented on that flagpole just as much as the people who got the Juneteenth flag last month, as much as the POW/MIA will get later this month,” Evans said.

To which the bigot replied, “Thank you for exposing yourself and your anger.” Yeah, they don't get it and never will. Luckily they're dying off.

