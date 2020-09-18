MUST WATCH: Councilwoman Takes Down Anti-Gay Bigot Over Pride Flag

"I am proudly the first openly elected lesbian in North Dakota. So that is why I am not paying any heed to your crap!" Carrie Evans said.

The Dickinson Press reported that Evans’ sexual orientation was not previously known to the public.

Source: The Advocate

During a heated meeting over the official flying of a Pride flag in Minot, N.D., Councilwoman Carrie Evans declared that she is the first “openly elected lesbian” in the state while responding to a citizen demanding the flag be pulled down. At that point, Evans had been listening to anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric for days when the speaker, Walker, called her out for appearing irritated, according to The Dickinson Press. “We the people. I’m the people. I live in Minot. I am a taxpayer. I am a person. I get to see myself represented on that flagpole just as much as the people who got the Juneteenth flag last month, as much as the POW/MIA will get later this month,” Evans said.

To which the bigot replied, “Thank you for exposing yourself and your anger.” Yeah, they don't get it and never will. Luckily they're dying off.

Transcript:

CARRIE EVANS: “Every single person is entitled to see themselves represented. We are not some group of people who live in San Francisco or Seattle. We are here. We are your elected officials. We are your brothers. We are your sisters, and don’t tell me you’re not [feeling] or anger. That’s all I feel. I’ve had to listen to it for days now, as has the mayor and many of my colleagues. It is unacceptable! “This city is big enough for all of us. Me having a flag flying does not take away anything from your rights. But you know what it does for me? It shows me I live in a city that appreciates and embraces me and my community. And I can live here and feel safe. That’s what it does. I’m sorry that it doesn’t make you feel comfortable, but we’re here, we’re queer, and we’re not going away!”