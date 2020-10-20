Desperate Trump Tells Fox And Friends He'll Force Bill Barr To Investigate The Bidens

On Fox and Friends earlier this morning the so-called president demanded that Attorney General Bill Barr immediately appoint a special prosecutor to investigate the Giuliani planted laptop against the Bidens and finish it before the general election takes place in two weeks.

The laptop that Rudy Giuliani suddenly produced like a diseased David Copperfield (as his October surprise) is Trump's last gasp at trying to smear Joe Biden with innuendo and conspiracies.

Trump's corruption knows no bounds.

Trump said, "We’ve got to get the attorney general to act. He’s got to act. And he’s got to act fast. He’s got to appoint somebody.”

"This is major corruption and this has to be known about before the election," he said.

I will admit that Trump knows a lot about corruption because that's how he lives his life, and ruins the White House as a serial liar.

After Rudy Giuliani helped Trump get impeached over their nefarious Ukraine debacle, even Fox News refused to be the news outlet to break the story that only the corrupt NY Post (also a Murdoch enterprise) would run.

Well, I imagine Glenn 'Kellyanne' Greenwald would have broken the story since he's become a full-blown Trump and Tucker-loving maniacal smear merchant. Marcy Wheeler has more on him.

That hasn't stopped Fox News and his Trump surrogates from hyping and promoting it on their airwaves endlessly.

It's another version of Cokie's Law and that's what Trump and Rudy hopes works to their advantage,.

I can’t help but be reminded of something I like to call Cokie’s Law, after Steve Roberts wife. It comes from the Village maxim, “It doesn’t matter if it’s true or not, it’s out there,” which was based upon this quote from Cokie Roberts back in 1999 about a Bill Clinton smear: “At this point,” said Roberts, “it doesn’t much matter whether she said it or not because it’s become part of the culture. I was at the beauty parlor yesterday and this was all anyone was talking about.”

Rudy Giuliani's kompromat i.e.: the broken and then forgotten laptop that Hunter Biden supposedly flew across the country in a drunken stupor and dropped off to some Trump-supporting computer repairman in Delaware, is their great hope.

Back in 2018, Rudy Giuliani demanded that Robert Mueller either finish his investigation or wait until after the midterm elections were over by citing a 60-day rule that Eric Holder has promoted.

Just a few days before 60 day run-up to 2018 elections. If Mueller wants to show he’s not partisan, then issue a report on collusion and obstruction. They will show President Trump did nothing wrong. Then we will have to admit you were fair. And we will. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) August 25, 2018

Now of course that Giuliani believes this will benefit Trump, that "rule" goes out the window.

Trump told his minions he was going to drain the swamp, but what he's created is an authoritarian Swamp Thing filled with corruption and chaos.