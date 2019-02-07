Fox And Friends Jumps The Shark: Trump Should Investigate Adam Schiff

Trump's favorite cable show, Fox and Friendswas livid that Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff plans to deepen investigations into Trump and his financial ties.

Their advice? Trump should use his own attorneys to privately investigate Schiff.

Hey guys, Michael Cohen, Trumps' longtime fixer, has already been convicted of crimes and is not available to do Trump's wet-work any longer.

Brian Kilmeade then jumped the shark. (Okay, it's impossible for Kilmeade to jump the shark on anything dealing with Trump) and called for Rep. Adam Schiff and Maxine Waters to be investigated for nothing at all -- just because.

Kilmeade, "Why not investigate Adam Schiff? Why not investigate Maxine Waters?"

Ainsley liked that idea, "They could, couldn't they?

Kilmeade, "How'd they become rich?

Andrew Napolitano wasn't ready for that kind of unserious response.

Napolitano, " Well, I don't know the answer to that -- "

Kilmeade, "Why not investigate them? It could be no reason."

Ainsley, "They could."

Napolitano, "Because the Democrats control the Congress, and they won't investigate their own."

This idea thrilled the three-headed Fox couch.

Kilmeade then jumped head first into the swamp of delusion.

Kilmeade, "Does the president have an attorney? Why doesn't the president just run a private investigation onto Adam Schiff?"

Can you imagine the outrage from Fox News if President Obama or Hillary carried out secret investigations against Rep. Trey Gowdy or Rep. Jim Jordan while they were doing their own investigations?

Fox' senior legal analyst said Trump would have do it through through the DOJ and there has to be evidence of some criminal behavior to open any investigation, which confused Kilmeade.

Kilmeade, "Not the other way around?"

"No. It is wrong," Napolitano said.

Yesterday, Rep. Schiff did say he'd only "investigate any credible allegation that financial interests or other interests are driving the decision making of the president or anyone in the administration."

The term "credible" failed to resonate with these boobs and Republicans in Congress never heard of the word either when it comes to Democrats. All whispers and conspiracy theories were fair game.

Donald Trump loves to shout threats of "investigating" his political enemies. The Washington Post brings receipts of eighteen separate times he has called for an investigation of his political enemies on Twitter.

Where are those "investigators" he sent to Hawaii to find the real birth certificate?

Remember when the Republicans in Congress opened up serious investigations and tried to defund Planned Parenthood from anti-choice activists named David Daleiden and Sandra Merritt, who were later charged with felonies for their actions?

This abuse of power Kilmeade was proposing was ludicrous, despicable, punitive and against the law, but hey, Fox and Friends will say anything to shield and protect Trump.