Rep. Adam Schiff Sparks Trump Tantrum By Promising More Investigations

The new Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Rep. Adam Schiff promised new investigations into Trump's personal and financial dealings with Russia or anybody else that might have influenced his behavior.

Trump was not pleased. Soon ye shall feel the wrath of the blue wave, Orange One.

During Trump's State of the Union address last night, he decried all investigations into his administration and himself by trying out a cute little rhyme.

Trump said, "If there is going to be peace and legislation there cannot be war and investigations."

On Fox News, host Shepard Smith said that Trump's claim was factually not accurate. Of course, it was.

Fox News' White House reporter John Roberts joined Smith, claiming Schiff poked his finger in Trump's eye today and Dems couldn't be happier. Thank you, Adam.

Roberts said, "Not only will he be investigating the president and any potential connections to Russia, but the president's personal financial dealings as well."

Schiff: "We'll allow us to investigate any credible allegation that financial interests or other interests are driving the decision making of the president or anyone in the administration." "The American people have a right to know, indeed have a need to know that their president is acting on their behalf and not for some pecuniary or other reason that pertains to any credible allegations of leverage by the Russians or the Saudis or anyone else."

Roberts was in the Roosevelt room today with Trump and asked him about Schiff's comments.

Trump turned back into his true character snarling that Schiff had no basis to investigate him, and calling him a "hack who is trying to build a name for himself."

He used the lame "presidential harassment" meme, but only his most ardent supporters believe that.

Without Rep. Devin Nunes in charge to cover up and protect Trump, he's going to feel what an investigative committee can actually do in full force.

The House Committee also voted to release all transcripts of their past investigations to the special counsel.



↓ Story continues below ↓ As promised, Democrats on the Intelligence Committee in one of their first acts voted to send Mueller and his team the full, unredacted transcripts of more than 50 witness interviews that the panel conducted in 2017 and 2018 for its Russia probe. Republicans who led the committee in the last Congress blocked Democrats’ attempt to do so last September.

Rep. Schiff responded to Trump's childish rant.

I can understand why the idea of meaningful oversight terrifies the President. Several of his close associates are going to jail, others await trial, and criminal investigations continue.



We’re going to do our job and won’t be distracted or intimidated by threats or attacks. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 6, 2019

UPDATE: Devin Nunes is probably in a mood too: