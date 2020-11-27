Is Sidney Powell Actually A Lawyer? Recent Filing Errors Raise Competence Questions.

Guys. I am starting to think that the "Kraken" is really another word for Bad Lawyer. Sidney Powell, the recently fired lawyer working on Donald Trump's 'Elite Strike Force Of Idiot Lawyers' just filed an error-filled filing in Georgia. She creatively spelled the word "District" in the court caption TWO DIFFERENT WAYS.
Oh, it was TWO FILINGS and she spelled the word THREE different ways.
Is this the legal version of Covfefe?
Michigan! Another error filled filing! This one has a two-fer: spelling AND spacing errors!
And here is a curveball. One of the 7 plaintiff's listed in the Georgia election filing NEVER AGREED TO BE PART OF IT! Here is his statement:
It is generally bad lawyering when your plaintiff's do not even know they are plaintiffs and then they come out and publicly state this fact before the judge even looks at the motion. But you know, this is basic lawyering.
Here is a nice breakdown on the lunacy of the Georgia filing:
Outside of the clear stupidity of these filings, serious competency questions need to be addressed. Is Sidney Powell mentally stable? Did she suffer a head injury of some sort? Is she actually a lawyer? Does she need medical intervention? Because these errors are not minor, by any means. You have to either intentionally be doing these things OR you may be suffering from a stroke/brain bleed or some other functioning issue.
AND to add to the meshugas, Twitter has labeled Powell's website 'unsafe'. If you click on the link, you get an error message that states: "The link you are trying to access has been identified by Twitter or our partners as being potentially spammy or unsafe, in accordance with Twitter's URL Policy." It further states that the URL could fall into one of these categories:"malicious links that could steal personal information or harm electronic devices, spammy links that mislead people or disrupt their experience, violent or misleading content that could lead to real-world harm and certain categories of content that, if posted directly on Twitter, are a violation of the Twitter Rules."
It is generally not a good sign if your lawyer's website is considered MALICIOUS on social media. Maybe this is some secret Release The Kraken 17-dimensional chess that the rest of us mere mortals are not aware of?