Is Sidney Powell Actually A Lawyer? Recent Filing Errors Raise Competence Questions.

Guys. I am starting to think that the "Kraken" is really another word for Bad Lawyer. Sidney Powell, the recently fired lawyer working on Donald Trump's 'Elite Strike Force Of Idiot Lawyers' just filed an error-filled filing in Georgia. She creatively spelled the word "District" in the court caption TWO DIFFERENT WAYS.

🚨NEW: Sidney Powell files an odd election lawsuit in Georgia.



Evidently the Kraken doesn't use spell-check. pic.twitter.com/t8XGPnYhgS — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) November 26, 2020

Oh, it was TWO FILINGS and she spelled the word THREE different ways.

In two separate lawsuits filed in federal district court, Sidney Powell spelled "district"



🤦‍♂️Distrct

🤦‍♂️Districct

🤦‍♂️Distrcioct



There are many words that are hard to spell, district isn't one of them. — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) November 26, 2020

Is this the legal version of Covfefe?

Michigan! Another error filled filing! This one has a two-fer: spelling AND spacing errors!

🚨NEW: Sidney Powell files another conspiracy theory lawsuit--this time in Michigan.



The Kraken are still struggling with spelling, and now also with spacing. pic.twitter.com/R9Nv8K5tbO — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) November 26, 2020

And here is a curveball. One of the 7 plaintiff's listed in the Georgia election filing NEVER AGREED TO BE PART OF IT! Here is his statement:

Just in: Cobb County GOP chair Jason Shepherd, one of seven plaintiffs on Sidney Powell’s lawsuit targeting Georgia’s election, tells me he never agreed to be a part of her complaint. “Guess this is what happens when you wait until the last minute.” #gapol pic.twitter.com/2TmhVJ5ylK — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) November 26, 2020

It is generally bad lawyering when your plaintiff's do not even know they are plaintiffs and then they come out and publicly state this fact before the judge even looks at the motion. But you know, this is basic lawyering.

Here is a nice breakdown on the lunacy of the Georgia filing:

Good morning!



I read Sidney Powell's Georgia election lawsuit she's filing and it's a regurgitation of conspiracies, lies and misunderstandings about elections that other courts+officials have shut down.



For starters: spelling is hard. #gapol



Link: https://t.co/t4P9bssdvJ pic.twitter.com/wxCm1CdmJ1 — stephen fowler covers Georgia's election! (@stphnfwlr) November 26, 2020

You *could* just stop reading on pages 4 and 5 once you see the crux of an argument is a debunked conspiracy that Dominion and Smartmatic - two voting machine competitors - were somehow created to rig votes for Chavez, who died a full 6 years before GA switched voting systems. pic.twitter.com/wzF3oPmCHM — stephen fowler covers Georgia's election! (@stphnfwlr) November 26, 2020

Here, the suit conflates monitors allegedly being told to go home early on Election Night (but state investigators were still there) with an issue the morning of Election Day with a water leak/pipe that delayed absentee processing. pic.twitter.com/G4SfIGGRnP — stephen fowler covers Georgia's election! (@stphnfwlr) November 26, 2020

The entire purchasing process for the new voting system followed state procurement timelines/guidelines/rules - and all the documents were released about RFPs, contracts, etc.



You can view them all yourself: https://t.co/BtxBj0z6ri pic.twitter.com/z6OHqTgznE — stephen fowler covers Georgia's election! (@stphnfwlr) November 26, 2020

In conclusion, there is STILL no evidence of widespread voter fraud in Georgia, with its absentee ballots+voting machines or with the counting process, and 104 pages of rehashed and regurgitated conspiracies that have been debunked by Republican elections officials =/= Kraken. — stephen fowler covers Georgia's election! (@stphnfwlr) November 26, 2020

Outside of the clear stupidity of these filings, serious competency questions need to be addressed. Is Sidney Powell mentally stable? Did she suffer a head injury of some sort? Is she actually a lawyer? Does she need medical intervention? Because these errors are not minor, by any means. You have to either intentionally be doing these things OR you may be suffering from a stroke/brain bleed or some other functioning issue.

AND to add to the meshugas, Twitter has labeled Powell's website 'unsafe'. If you click on the link, you get an error message that states: "The link you are trying to access has been identified by Twitter or our partners as being potentially spammy or unsafe, in accordance with Twitter's URL Policy." It further states that the URL could fall into one of these categories:"malicious links that could steal personal information or harm electronic devices, spammy links that mislead people or disrupt their experience, violent or misleading content that could lead to real-world harm and certain categories of content that, if posted directly on Twitter, are a violation of the Twitter Rules."

It is generally not a good sign if your lawyer's website is considered MALICIOUS on social media. Maybe this is some secret Release The Kraken 17-dimensional chess that the rest of us mere mortals are not aware of?