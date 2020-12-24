Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Compare And Contrast: 1.7 Billion People Woke Up Today In Countries With Near Zero Virus

Dr. Ali Khan compares how we handled the virus with other countries that used appropriate measures.
By Susie Madrak
1 hour ago by Susie Madrak
Views:

John Berman had on Dr. Ali Khan, dean of Nebraska Medical Center's College for Public Health, this morning to talk about the nearly 120,000 americans spending Christmas Eve in the hospital, and the 3,359 Americans reported dead from coronavirus overnight.

"That hospitalization figure, as it hits new records every day, almost now at 120,000, why is it still going up? How is it that it continues to go up? New cases, there is some sign that it's leveling off a bit, but the fact that we keep filling up our hospitals at new unprecedented levels, it just keeps happening," Berman said.

"Good morning, John. And yeah, it's very disturbing. And I'll contrast your numbers with the fact that about 1.7 billion people are going to wake up on Christmas morning with near zero cases in Australia, New Zealand, China, Thailand, et cetera, et cetera," Dr. Khan said.

"It's actually quite disturbing. The new cases are predictable. Maybe about 20% of Americans have currently been infected, which leaves about 80% of Americans left to be infected. So it's not surprising, given how many people are susceptible to infection and the lack of appropriate public health measures to protect them and prevent the deaths.

"I have two thoughts about the traveling. The first is actually to those who did travel for whatever reason and they didn't quarantine themselves seven days beforehand and didn't take my advice about never go to high-risk areas, if you did travel, please, don't compound your risk now by going out to bars and restaurants or houses of worship. Remember that people can be infected and still look fine, so you may even want to consider wearing a mask within the house. And limit your gatherings, please, if you did travel. Second thought about this great advice from public health officials to not travel. Guidance is not public health policy, so where's the policy about intrastate travel, ensuring that there's quarantine and testing before that happens? Why have we no longer heard about test, trace, and isolate, which is the primary strategy? Why is there no national tracing app? Why is there no national stipend?

"I mean, there's all sorts of policy things that we can do that can still get these cases down. And mask mandate is a good example. More people would be saved -- more lives would be saved in January if every state did a mask mandate than would be saved by a vaccine in January."

We all know what. An incompetent and malevolent creature in the White House decided to politicize a virus, it spun out of control, and he doubled down. Period.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team