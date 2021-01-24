Biden Asks, Dessa Delivers: A Hamilton-like Tribute To Janet Yellen

This is just the coolest. Marketplace heard Joe Biden's request for a Janet Yellen tribute, and reached out to Dessa, who was on the Hamilton Mixtape, and is a member of Doomtree (a hiphop collective) to give a bump to the effort. She was all in immediately, and the result is so much damn fun.

From Marketplace:

Dessa told “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal that she spent a lot of time watching old speeches and flipping through photographs of Janet Yellen while writing the song. “I read a lot about her to make sure that she was somebody who I’d like to send up,” Dessa said. “And it was really exciting to become a fan of Janet Yellen.”

I highly recommend listening to the entire 8 minute Marketplace segment with Dessa and interviewer Kai Rysdall, but if you only have 90 seconds, here are the Spotify and other streaming links, and the lyrics. Enjoy!





"WHO'S YELLEN NOW?"

Vocals and Lyrics by Dessa

Production by Lazerbeak and Andy Thompson HOOK

Oooo, who’s Yellen now?

Who’s Yellen, who’s Yellen now? VERSE 1

Doves on the left

Hawks on the right

Crosstalk in the flock tryna fight mid-flight

But here comes Yellen with that inside voice

Never mind the mild manner, policies make noise

She’s 5-foot nothing, but hand to God

She can pop a collar, she can rock a power bob

Bay Ridge represent!

Brooklyn’s in the cabinet!

Damn, Janet, go and get it —

Fifth in line for president!

She knows the kinda stimulus it takes to pass a buck

I heard she called the housing crisis

She’s qualified as ffff —

It only took a couple centuries

The first female secretary of the treasury BRIDGE

Don’t want no tax evasion

Forgers faking

In her treasury

Trying for higher wages

For the nation

Less disparity VERSE 2

Watch your step, there's busted glass

Janet broke another ceiling

You can bet your brass

That the Lego guy is leaving

Last check to cash

— 'Scuse me, Janet has a briefing and a flight to catch

And Janet

She’s the first that’s led

The Council of Economic Advisers, Tresh and the Fed,

She needs a three-sided coin that always comes up heads

To put the triple crown down when she goes to bed

Call the decorators

New boss in the office

Spenders and the savers

Watch the confirmation process

We got to meet her

Now let’s let her settle in

And lift up your mojitos —

'Cause she manages the mint

Open Thread below!