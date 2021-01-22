Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Dr. Fauci Admits Trump's COVID-19 Dishonesty Cost U.S. Lives

Leveling with the public is now in Anthony Fauci's job description. Thank goodness.
By John Amato
2 hours ago by John Amato
Views:

Dr. Anthony Fauci admitted to CNN Friday morning, what we all knew: Trump lied, people died.

Fauci lead the US Task Force combating the coronavirus for the Trump administration, but was shuffled off to purgatory by Donald Trump because Fauci's honesty clashed with Trump's deceit.

Friday morning, Dr. Fauci told CNN that the former president's actions were detrimental to the health of the American people.

After reviewing President Biden's COVID plans, CNN host John Brennan remarked that the number one goal of the Biden administration was to restore public trust in the pandemic response.

“There’s no secret we’ve had a lot of divisiveness. We’ve had facts that were very, very clear, that were questioned. People were not trusting what health officials were saying.”

“Did the lack of candor, did the lack of facts in some cases over the last year cost lives?” Brennan asked.

Dr, Fauci replied, “You know, it very likely did. You know, I don’t want that to be a sound bite, but I think if you just look at that, you can see that when you’re starting to go down paths that are not based on any science at all, and we’ve been there before.”

Obviously.

Donald Trump first lied about the severity of COVID19, and then how do stop the spread of the virus.

But truth and honesty delivered by a competent medical official is a breath of fresh air.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team