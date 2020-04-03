Fauci Flays Fox And Friends For Foxsplaining Fake COVID Cure

On Fox and Friends the Trump Trio of idiots continued their Trump bootlicking this morning by trying to force Dr. Fauci into admitting Hydroxychloroquine is a treatment for the coronavirus.

And their number one "Doctor" resource is reality TV star Dr. Oz, whose reputation for selling quack cures and doubtful remedies is well-known.

Top Doctors Ask Columbia University to Remove Dr. Oz from Faculty for “Promoting Quack Treatments and Cures” http://t.co/i4yKdWRqNL — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) April 17, 2015

Trump's idiotic promotion of that "cure" without the backing of medical experts is totally on brand for Dr. Oz and So-Called President Stable Genius.

Surprise, the Fox and Frienders are not doctors either. And there were uncomfortable silences throughout his interview.

Co-host Steve Doocy brought up a survey by Sermo hydroxychloroquine is "the most effective therapy among COVID-19," and then he played a video question from Dr. OZ about a Chinese study that showed Hydroxychloroquine was a viable treatment for the coronavirus.

After the clip played Dr. Fauci replied, "Yeah, you want my response to that?"

He continued, "So that was not a very robust study," he said about the Chinese study. The scale of evidence was not overwhelmingly strong," he said.

A hint is not a cure or a therapy, dummies.

Fauci continued, “But getting back to what you said just a moment ago, that x percent, I think you said 37% of doctors feel that it’s beneficial, we don’t operate on how you feel. We operate on what evidence is, and data is."

Trump operates his entire COVID-19 response on his "feelings," as he's said many times.

“So although there is some suggestion with the study that was just mentioned by Dr. Oz, granted that there is a suggestion that there is a benefit there, I think we’ve got to be careful that we don’t make that majestic leap to assume that this is a knockout drug.”

There can be all sorts of side effects later on down the road without proper testing on any medication and that's why he's not proclaiming it the magic elixir that these Fox imbeciles will not stop harping on.

Brian Kilmeade refused to give up and said, "I would be very curious doctor to see if anyone who was taking this for lupus or arthritis has gotten the coronavirus, that would be one way to go the other way to see about this study.”

See, Kilmeade must be a medical expert in research, didn't you know?

Fauci said it is a very good drug for illnesses for which it has been tested.

“But I can’t escape getting back to, you said 75% of doctors think that it works, we really don’t care what 75% think it works. That’s not the issue,” Fauci said.

“I should clarify I said Spain, 72% of the doctors in Spain are prescribing it,” Kilmeade said, to which Fauci replied

“Okay good, well that’s fine.”

In other words Dr. Fauci is saying a lot nicer than I would, is to leave the medical testing and response to COVID-19 to the medical professionals instead of your sycophantic hopes and dreams.