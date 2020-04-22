Suddenly 'Doctor' Oz Agrees With Dr. Fauci On Hydroxychloroquine

Who is old enough to remember all the way back to last week, when Fox's Favorite Fraud, Dr. Oz, was still pushing the great possibilities of hydroxychloroquine as a cure for COVID-19?
Well, he seems to be having second thoughts, after a study done by the Veterans Administration showed a higher rate of death among COVID patients treated with the drug than patients given a regular course of treatment. Gee, could it be that Dr. Fauci was right? That should have scientifically-based, randomized trials before we aggressively push such things to our already fact-averse viewing audience?
Dr. Oz has, and I am putting this kindly, "evolved." This morning on Fox and Friends, he sang a different tune for his hosts.
The fact of the matter is, we don't know. Thankfully these medications are prescription-only, so doctors are desperately awaiting the completion of the higher quality randomized trials, and we've covered them on the show several times. South Dakota, University of Minnesota now has over a thousand patients randomized. There's additional trials going on. Let's get the data so we know what we are dealing with.
OOOOOH. The fact of the matter is, we don't knooooow. How nice. After Trump has now stockpiled the drug to the point where there is a shortage for the patients who actually NEED it. Patients with Lupus, and Rheumatoid Arthritis are even more vulnerable because their medication is in short supply.
The hosts tried to salvage the segment, asking if combined with the Z-pac, hydroxychloroquine still held out hope as a cure for COVID-19. But Dr. Oz, with the sudden insight and alignment with an actual scientist, held strong.
You don't say, Dr. Oz? We're better off listening to Dr. Fauci than to you? Just think where we would be if Trump had done that.