Happy Birthday, Betty White, You Glorious Thing, You!

Today, the incomparable Betty White celebrates her 99th birthday, and we are all so much better off for existing on this planet at the same time she does!

Twitter had a grand time wishing her a happy birthday, but I think the one from the Monterey Aquarium was my favorite:

Best fishes for a Hoppy 99th Bird-day, @BettyMWhite! Thank you for being a frond! pic.twitter.com/qoolx4KuLw — Monterey Bay Aquarium (@MontereyAq) January 17, 2021

Some more appropriately deferential appreciation birthday tweets:

Michelle Obama, Betty White AND James Earl Jones were born today?



God is such a show off sometimes. pic.twitter.com/idQKW1KojG — Renee (@PettyLupone) January 17, 2021

Happy 99th birthday to Betty White! Prior to becoming the First Lady of Television, Betty drove a supply truck while serving in the American Women's Voluntary Services during WWII. #HappyBirthdayBettyWhite pic.twitter.com/SNo12Mijsq — U.S. Naval Institute (@NavalInstitute) January 17, 2021

And TV Land ran a Golden Girls marathon all day today!

What's your favorite Betty White moment, if it's even possible to have just one? Tell us in the comments below!