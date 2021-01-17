Entertainment
Happy Birthday, Betty White, You Glorious Thing, You!

The Comedy Icon turns 99 years old today!
By Aliza Worthington

Today, the incomparable Betty White celebrates her 99th birthday, and we are all so much better off for existing on this planet at the same time she does!

Twitter had a grand time wishing her a happy birthday, but I think the one from the Monterey Aquarium was my favorite:

Some more appropriately deferential appreciation birthday tweets:

And TV Land ran a Golden Girls marathon all day today!

What's your favorite Betty White moment, if it's even possible to have just one? Tell us in the comments below!

