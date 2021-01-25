Open Senate Seat: Rob Portman Out

Get out the Democratic vote, Ohio.

Rob Portman is done with the hyper-partisanship in the US Senate and has decided to retire at the age of 65. Which is when the rest of us would LIKE to retire.

It's just adorable that Portman cited 'partisan gridlock' as a reason why he is departing. The way to fix gridlock for Republicans is to step down and let Democrats get stuff done.

What's funny is if they actually wanted to make laws, they would caucus with democrats and would have massive influence in moderating legislation through compromise, negotiation, you know: *governing*. — Jon+ (@jonnyvampire) January 25, 2021

This is likely to be yet another 100 million dollar race. But it's the midterms, Republicans are likely to have a primary season focused on QAnon conspiracy theories, and yes, we can win this one if we adopt the Stacey Abrams playbook and get out our voters with all of our might.

Ohio will still be a challenge for Democrats.



But with Trump not on the ballot, the Senate seat open, and the total clusterfuck that is coming in the GOP primary, this is going to be the most interesting Class 3 Ohio Senate race in years. — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) January 25, 2021

And who knows, maybe the "Patriot Party" will field a candidate!!!