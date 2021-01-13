Media Bites
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Rick Wilson Unloads On The Whiny Bitch Victimhood Of The Republican Party

"Twitter and Facebook aren’t banning you because you’re a conservative. They’re banning you because you suck. They're banning you because you say evil shit," said Wilson to Joy Reid.
By Ed Scarce
1 hour ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

The absurdity of many of today's Republicans was fodder for Rick Wilson, and he didn't hold back when asked about them by Joy Reid.

Source: Raw Story

Reid and Wilson went on to mock idiotic Republicans QAnon members like Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) who un-ironically wore a "censored" mask while speaking on the floor of Congress while it was carried by every major news network.

"This whiny bitch victimhood from Matt Gaetz and Ken Buck and Jim Jordan and Marjorie coo-coo Greene, all of these other people, it is the most pathetic example of special pleading I've ever seen," Wilson said. "They act as if they've been oppressed somehow. That the world is against them somehow. Twitter and Facebook aren't banning you because you're a conservative. They're banning you because you suck. They're banning you because you say evil sh*t. They're banning you because you support a revolution against the government of this country. This is the most remarkable thing about this to me is all of these tough guys swagger-monkeys who act like they're the big alpha males -- they're whining and bitching about Kathy Griffin holding up a mannequin head or Nancy Pelosi tearing up a piece of paper? Toughen up."

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team