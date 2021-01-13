Rick Wilson Unloads On The Whiny Bitch Victimhood Of The Republican Party

The absurdity of many of today's Republicans was fodder for Rick Wilson, and he didn't hold back when asked about them by Joy Reid.

Source: Raw Story



Reid and Wilson went on to mock idiotic Republicans QAnon members like Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) who un-ironically wore a "censored" mask while speaking on the floor of Congress while it was carried by every major news network.

"This whiny bitch victimhood from Matt Gaetz and Ken Buck and Jim Jordan and Marjorie coo-coo Greene, all of these other people, it is the most pathetic example of special pleading I've ever seen," Wilson said. "They act as if they've been oppressed somehow. That the world is against them somehow. Twitter and Facebook aren't banning you because you're a conservative. They're banning you because you suck. They're banning you because you say evil sh*t. They're banning you because you support a revolution against the government of this country. This is the most remarkable thing about this to me is all of these tough guys swagger-monkeys who act like they're the big alpha males -- they're whining and bitching about Kathy Griffin holding up a mannequin head or Nancy Pelosi tearing up a piece of paper? Toughen up."