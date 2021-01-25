Suddenly Fox News Hates 'America First' Economic Policy, Stands Up For China

President Biden is signing an executive order that he campaigned on to help close federal loopholes in the current "Buy American" policies.

You would think Republicans across the land would be in favor of this because of Trump's isolationist administration, but because we have a Democratic president now, you would be wrong.

Brandon Arnold, Executive Vice President of the National Taxpayers Union told F&F's co-host Ainsley Earhardt that Biden is making our trade partners very nervous with this Executive Order.

Huh? Really? Why?

Who knows.

Arnold attacked Biden for canceling the Keystone pipeline deal which is a big deal to conservatives and opined that our trade partners like Canada will be very angry. He also claimed Americans would pay higher costs for products just because...

(But if Biden called it MAGA 2.0 he would love it. )

Earhardt was a huge supporter of every fakakta MAGA idea Trump threw against the wall, but she suddenly cautioned the Biden administration.

"We have to tread lightly here because we want companies in America to do well but, also, if we need PPE from other countries then we don't want to do anything to upset that relationship, maybe with a China or someone else -- even though China is such a big threat," Earhardt said.

Can you believe Fox and Friends is more worried about how China will react to the closing of federal loopholes than being tough against them?

Who could have predicted that?

Arnold's solution was to get better trade deals.

Ya, think?

And then Arnold attacked President Biden for not doing enough on trade even though he's been in office less than a week.

Spin, rinse and repeat.