Rick Perry: Still Alive And Dumber Than Ever

Yeah, he’s still alive and dumber than ever.

You wanna know whose fault our crisis of energy was? Joe Biden. That’s right.

Perry, like other conservatives, blamed Texas’ renewable energy sources for the outages, and alleged the Biden administration’s focus on decreasing fossil fuel dependence would make this happen again.

Okay, so that was proven 110% wrong, wrong, double dog wrong. So, he took another viewpoint.

“Texans would be without electricity for longer than three days to keep the federal government out of their business,” Perry is quoted as saying. “Try not to let whatever the crisis of the day is take your eye off of having a resilient grid that keeps America safe personally, economically, and strategically.”

Yeah, well, it turned out to be 5 days but I suspect even if it were three, the majority of Texans would rather smoke some brisket over Rick’s body than go without energy in 12 degrees with icy streets even for one night. I know I would, except I’d enjoy it more than most people.

You mark my words. Rick Perry is gonna have blood all over his hands in a major way if it ever gets nut crackin’ time.

Published with permission of Juanita Jean