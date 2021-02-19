Politics
‘Stop The Steal’ Organizer Plans MAGA Rallies, Civil War And A New Society For Trumpers

Ali (Akbar) Alexander, the felon who leads the “Stop the Steal” campaign, is promising new MAGA rallies at the same time he seems itching for violence and a new, pro-Trump society – with its own language!
By NewsHound Ellen
Ali (Akbar) Alexander, the felon who leads the “Stop the Steal” campaign, is promising new MAGA rallies at the same time he seems itching for violence and a new, pro-Trump society – with its own language!

It’s easy to laugh at the megalomania but the threats of violence are no joke. Right Wing Watch reported on Alexander’s behavior before the January insurrection:

Ahead of the Capitol insurrection, Alexander embraced increasingly violent rhetoric, calling for revolution and rebellion. A short distance away from the White House the day before the insurrection, Alexander started a “Victory or death!” chant at a Stop the Steal rally. “Our government is only our government if it is legitimate,” he declared at that rally. “1776 is always an option.”

The Daily Beast reports that while Alexander laid low after the arrests following the January 6 MAGA sedition riot, recent posts on Telegram indicate he is starting up a way more dangerous type of organizing:

“There are 3 outcomes before us,” he posted. “1. Civil War 2. Civil War 3. Concession. And we ain’t getting a concession.”

Previously, on Thursday, he posted what looked an awful lot like a “Stop the Steal”-style call to action. “I may call you into service,” he wrote to his 24,000 followers. “Stand ready.”

Right Wing Watch found Alexander recently streaming on Trovo, a gaming platform used by far-right extremists kicked off other platforms. There, he promised a media tour and indoor rallies in Michigan, Arizona, Georgia and Texas, in March.

And this:

Alexander said he had been plotting how to do away with the free press and other “systems that control us”: “So I want you guys to know that I’ve been licking my wounds, but I’ve been plotting, I’ve been planning, I’ve been scheming because we have to do away with this whole system. The free press is not free, and they’re not the press, they need to be abolished. The systems that control us have to be abolished.”

“I’m going to create a society, and a community, and a culture, and a
language for [Trump supporters], and there are tens of millions of us. … Winning can just be 10 million people creating a new megacity,” he mused. “Let’s build our own city, let’s seriously build our own city, let’s build a back-up city in South America.”

This is a level of crazy that’s hard to fathom. But this is where Trump has led us.

NBCDFW did a good explainer on Alexander:

Brent Bozell Condemns Capitol Riots

On January 6, 2021, Media Research Center President Brent Bozell condemned the violent insurrection at the nation's Capitol. Now his son and namesake is charged by the FBI with being one of the insurgents.
By John Amato
comments
Feb 16, 2021

