Rush Limbaugh Turns On Fox News As 'Never Trumpers'

Aw, isn't it too bad that Daddy Limbaugh and Mommy Fox News are fighting?

Donald Trump gave a speech in Florida and slapped Fox News without mentioning names: "We ought to start our own network and put some real news out there, because they are so bad, they are so bad for our country."

Don't let anyone blame liberals for all the "divisiveness" and "tribalism" in our politics. Democrats are decidedly united these days; it's conservatives who are engaged in a civil war over "the future."

Whether it's Rudy Guiliani fantasies versus Judge Andrew Napolitano's moments of legal clarity, Shep Smith versus Joe DiGenova, Sean Hannity vis-a-vis Chris Wallace, or Donald "Fox works for me" Trump versus Neil Cavuto and Brit Hume, there is no peace while Donald Trump commits crimes live on the air on the other stations.

We've already covered most of those feud outbreaks, but the Limbaugh outburst happened Wednesday.

RUSH LIMBAUGH: We've even got never Trumpers now all over Fox News. [mocking] 'This phone call very hard to defend. I wouldn't want to have to defend this phone call.' If i were the Republicans -- there's nothing hard to defend about the phone call, you just don't want to defend it. Fox ought to change the name of the network from the Fox News Channel to the Fox Never Trumper Network.

Looks like Trump is also unhappy with Fox. Ari Melber also mentioned a moment at Trump's "Medicare" speech where he suggested he might be interested in a "future career."