Chris Wallace Picks A Side In The Fox News Civil War

As noted by Gabriel Sherman, Fox News is currently engaged in an internal battle over whether to remain the "Trump TV" brand or somehow build a lifeboat strong enough to sail away from the impeached so-called president.

Chris Wallace is clearly on Team Lifeboat.

Wallace reports to the Fox News audience that, guess what, the whistleblower's report coincides exactly with the readout of Trump's phonecall with the Ukranian President. And he takes on those arguing that this phonecall is no big deal:

CHRIS WALLACE: The spinning that has been done by the president’s defenders over the last 24 hours since this very damaging whistleblower complaint came out, the spinning is… astonishing, and I think deeply misleading... Let’s look at what the whistleblower says. The whistleblower says it was a troubling call in which the president asked the Ukrainian president to investigate and to look at the allegation of this wrongdoing by Vice President Biden and by his son. We now have a rough transcript of that phone call and that’s exactly what happened.

America's Newsroom host Sandra Smith tried Fox's usual "yeah but"-isms and Wallace was having none of it.

WALLACE: It’s clear from reading the complaint that it is a serious allegation, that a lot of it has proven to be borne out already. The whistle-blower lays out a blueprint from talking to various officials in the White House, various officials in the State Department.

What's unclear is if Fox viewers will heed Wallace's warning or remain in the MAGA bell jar, claiming that Donald Trump's gassy emissions smell like rose petals.

And about Fox... it is a DANCE. very carefully choreographed. They need to move away from Trump, but not lose their viewers. It is a delicate and difficult dance. Latest move? Chris Wallace tells Fox audiences that Trump is misleading about whistleblower... this is part of dance — Tomi Liddle-Hyphen Ahonen (@tomiahonen) September 27, 2019

It was incredible to watch. Chris had to note that he's not in favor of impeachment--just after he went through a factual state of affairs. Fox is struggling to spin this.

— Andrés Bascumbe (@AndresBascumbe) September 27, 2019