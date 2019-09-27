NOW Paul Ryan Wants A 'Split' From Trump?

Today in Zombie sightings / Where are they now?

Perhaps the emptiest of empty suits in politics, Paul Ryan was last seen fleeing the Capitol to spend more time with his family, and then fleeing his family to spend more time with his lobbyists. Anyway, the former Speaker of the House, the third most powerful person in gubmint, amongst many opportunities (Ca-Ching!) joined the Board Of Fox News.

And that brings us up to date for this little throw away line in Vanity Fair:

“Among the powerful voices advising Lachlan that Fox should decisively break with the president is former House Speaker Paul Ryan, who joined the Fox board in March. “Paul is embarrassed about Trump and now he has the power to do something about it,” an executive who’s spoken with Ryan told me. (Ryan did not return a call seeking comment.)”

Yeah, only NOW Ryan feels he has power, and in other words, Fox News is more powerful than the Speakership at least within the GOP. That’s an amazing statement no matter how you parse it.

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors