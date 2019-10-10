As Trump Rages, Fox Ignores Its Own Impeachment Poll

The tweets from what Tengrain calls "King Lear, but without any insight":

Only 25 percent want the President Impeached, which is pretty low considering the volume of Fake News coverage, but pretty high considering the fact that I did NOTHING wrong. It is all just a continuation of the greatest Scam and Witch Hunt in the history of our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2019

From the day I announced I was running for President, I have NEVER had a good @FoxNews Poll. Whoever their Pollster is, they suck. But @FoxNews is also much different than it used to be in the good old days. With people like Andrew Napolitano, who wanted to be a Supreme…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2019

Thank you to @OANN One America News for your fair coverage and brilliant reporting. It is appreciated by many people trying so hard to find a new, consistent and powerful VOICE! See you tonight at the Big Rally in Minneapolis. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2019

Meanwhile, Media Matters reports that several Fox News hosts are singing "lalalalalala nothing-to-see-here" about their network's own polls:

Fox News guests and hosts are now either ignoring the poll altogether or working to spin it, arguing that polls don’t matter anyway, that they don’t accurately reflect Americans, or that the numbers are actually good considering the treatment of Trump by Democrats and the media. ...Fox News prime-time hosts Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity did not mention the poll on the October 9 edition of their shows.

Laura Ingraham reported the poll results with the word "supposedly."

Supposedly, they're a news network.