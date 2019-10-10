Media Bites
As Trump Rages, Fox Ignores Its Own Impeachment Poll

Trump is tweeting support for the Pizzagate network OAN, while Fox News primetime pretends its own polling on impeachment doesn't exist or spins it as unimportant. Sad!
By Frances Langum
Break out the red, white and blue blindfolds for Tucker, Laura, and Sean! Image from: @bluegal (Composite)

The tweets from what Tengrain calls "King Lear, but without any insight":

Meanwhile, Media Matters reports that several Fox News hosts are singing "lalalalalala nothing-to-see-here" about their network's own polls:

Fox News guests and hosts are now either ignoring the poll altogether or working to spin it, arguing that polls don’t matter anyway, that they don’t accurately reflect Americans, or that the numbers are actually good considering the treatment of Trump by Democrats and the media. ...Fox News prime-time hosts Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity did not mention the poll on the October 9 edition of their shows.

Laura Ingraham reported the poll results with the word "supposedly."

Supposedly, they're a news network.


