Mercedes Schlapp Freaks Out After Being Called A 'Grifter'

Mercedes Schlapp, Trump's White House Director of Strategic Communications became outraged when Chris Hahn rightly called she and Tucker Carlson grifters and liars on Fox News.

The truth hurts.

Mercedes and her husband Matt raised millions of dollars off of the bogus election fraud claims made by Trump and his cronies after the 2020 election was concluded that lead to an insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6.

They both claimed they had absolute proof of election fraud, but when it came time to put up they folded.

During a discussion about the faux outrage over COVID passports and Voter ID, Democratic strategist Chris Hahn came down like a hammer of truth on Schlapp and laid waste to the facade Fox News allows her to perpetrate.

Hahn took aim at Carlson and all those spreading conspiracy theories about COVID, vaccines and CDC guidelines for prevention of infection.

"People like Tucker Carlson, like Jim Jordan, like Mercedes right here, right now casting doubt on the fact that -- or trying to convince people that the government is somehow watching you, that is very irresponsible," Hahn said.

"It is time for conservatives in this country to acknowledge that we have a crisis and start joining the fight to end it and stop spreading lies about what's going on in this country," he added. "It is devastating this country and blood is on the hand of the former guy and others who support him."

Schlapp raged, "You're not going to call Tucker Carlson a conspiracy theorist! That is wrong. That is what democrats do."

"He is and you are," Hahn shot back.

Schlapp tried to play the "freedom" card and Hahn clapped back

"No you don't. You're a grifter. This is ridiculous."

Mercedes cried that Hahn calls "Me and Tucker Carlson a liar."

Hahn pointed out that "they are damaging the effort to get [COVID] under control."

I'm sure Mercedes Schlapp complained to Fox News producers for facing an actual tough opponent that wouldn't tolerate her lies.

I wouldn't be surprised if she tried to get my friend Chris Hahn cancelled.