Newsmax Adds Laugh Track To Biden Stuttering

Newsmax, a conservative news channel, added a laugh track to audio of President Joe Biden stuttering in an effort to prove it is funny.
During his weekend program, Newsmax host Benny Johnson made the argument that liberals have lost their sense of humor.

"If we don't regularly practice our right to ridicule, we will lose it," Johnson explained. "This is why it is more important than ever in American history to keep humor and ridicule alive. Because it is now clear that we could very well be on the verge of losing it."

"If we can just admit, right now, together, that we are living under one of the funniest administrations in American history," he added.

Johnson then played video clips of Biden stuttering, which was accompanied by a laugh track and the host's own laughter.

"If you don't laugh, you may cry," he said after the video clips concluded. "Use your God-given right to laugh. It's healthy. It's good for you. It's good for our country."

"Laugh at me, I deserve it," Johnson added.

