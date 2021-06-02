CAUGHT: 'Antifa Graffiti' Matches GOP Rep's Handwriting

Another Republican caught in a lie on Twitter. Sad!
Nancy Mace of South Carolina is in the Marge Greene/Lauren Boehbert camp of no-substance attention-seekers taking over the GOP. And this weekend she decided she needed more.
https://twitter.com/NancyMace/status/1399695342635991042/photo/4
But eagle-eyed Twitter accounts noticed some qualities to the graffiti that were...unique.
Those Antifa thugs sure are specific about their demands...
Nancy could post the video from her Ring Doorbell but no...
And then there's the QEI security system posted in her lawn. Why didn't the alarm system go off?
If she filed a police complaint, which her tweets indicate she did, that's a false police report.
WE FOUND THE PERP'S SPRAY PAINT.
Never forget: Nancy Mace is the person who claimed AOC was lying about her experience during the Trump Mob insurrection.
Haul her ass before the Ethics Committee. Now.