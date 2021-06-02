CAUGHT: 'Antifa Graffiti' Matches GOP Rep's Handwriting

Another Republican caught in a lie on Twitter. Sad!

Nancy Mace of South Carolina is in the Marge Greene/Lauren Boehbert camp of no-substance attention-seekers taking over the GOP. And this weekend she decided she needed more.

https://twitter.com/NancyMace/status/1399695342635991042/photo/4

But eagle-eyed Twitter accounts noticed some qualities to the graffiti that were...unique.

Ma'am, your handwriting is readily available on the internet. Whoever the mysterious cursing anarchists were, they used upside down "u"s to dot their "i"s. pic.twitter.com/XmWSgm47nI — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) June 1, 2021

So crazy they never caught the other Antifa vandal who wrote (the same) “F**k you” on your car a few weeks before the election. And so weird there was nothing in the security footage from the Nordstrom Rack parking lot. Hope the police find the culprit! https://t.co/8KVGrTo42f — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) June 2, 2021

Those Antifa thugs sure are specific about their demands...

Antifa famously loves to lobby for legislation pic.twitter.com/P0ZkJQZfrQ — Mike (@hammerito) June 1, 2021

Nancy could post the video from her Ring Doorbell but no...

She should release the video footage from her Ring camera. It's clearly visible and would have had a great view of it all. pic.twitter.com/LoTUSUOpD5 — Todd Stein (@GatlenENL) June 1, 2021

And then there's the QEI security system posted in her lawn. Why didn't the alarm system go off?

And BEHIND the home-security sign! pic.twitter.com/sa0lI4bNFZ — Retired Professor 🤓 (@retiredprof1) June 2, 2021

Next time you're going to vandalize your own property and blame it on antifa, make sure to tip over your bicycle, Nance — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) June 1, 2021

If she filed a police complaint, which her tweets indicate she did, that's a false police report.

WE FOUND THE PERP'S SPRAY PAINT.

Virtual school lunch menu today: one kid wants a cheddar bacon burger and the other is getting a riced cauliflower bowl with veggies. I’m taking cream with my coffee lunch.



Don’t mind the cans of spray paint. Using it later today to spruce up a lamp (or two)💡 pic.twitter.com/eQ9sqnyHgP — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) December 10, 2020

"Don’t mind the cans of spray paint. Using it later today to fake some crimes"... — ᴀᴜᴛᴀʀᴋᴇɴ #NoWar #M4A #GND #AbolishPolice #BLM (@autarken) June 2, 2021

The idea that #ANTIFA would use spray paint to attack someone as obscure as @NancyMace over something as obscure as the Pro Act, in Nancy's Mace's own handwriting, without doing any real damage to Nancy Mace's house, is simply preposterous.



Worst. Hoax. Attempt. Ever. https://t.co/yGvOak636M — Deep State Gypsy Skittle Party (@DeepStateGypsy) June 2, 2021

Never forget: Nancy Mace is the person who claimed AOC was lying about her experience during the Trump Mob insurrection.

I'm two doors down from @aoc and no insurrectionists stormed our hallway... https://t.co/pAuLh4Vvam pic.twitter.com/xRV4qqY7Qs — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) February 4, 2021

Haul her ass before the Ethics Committee. Now.