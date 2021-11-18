Stephanie Ruhle, Don't Let Nancy Mace Get Away With Her B.S.

Rep. Nancy Mace is very, very concerned about the atmosphere of violence in Congress -- but not enough to censure Paul Gosar yesterday. Stephanie Ruhle came close to pinning her down on her standard B.S., but at the last minute, seemed to lose interest. Why, Stephanie?

"In addition to January 6th, there is violence across the country as well. I'm the ranking Republican on the civil rights subcommittee within the Oversight committee. We had a hearing a couple weeks ago with the FBI and I learned that we don't track cases of violence of antifa. There is lots of violence, domestic terrorism and foreign terrorism in this country," our Southern belle said earnestly.

Ruhle, who was not born yesterday, noted that antifa is a boogeyman word used against Democrats.

"You can see on January 6th, what specific event are you talking about that you believe antifa committed that should be investigated? Because I can tell you, January 6th, we all saw it. We know it. What event you are talking about?"

"We've all seen the cities that have been destroyed by violence and by rioting in my own district in Charleston, South Carolina, May 2020 we had riots that destroyed millions of dollars of businesses down King Street in Charleston. We have seen it in cities across the country. We want to make sure that all violence is held to the same standard.

"I read about antifa and them organizing these events. I don't want to say it's a bogeyman. They have a -- I guess symbolism that they use. Some was used on my house when it was spray painted this summer. Violence in this country shouldn't be partisan. It shouldn't be left or right. Of these are things we all should be advocating for, peaceful protests and not violence. It is something I'm very strong on condemning when I've seen it on both sides of the aisle," Mace said.

Now, to give Ruhle credit, she pushed Mace on where she read about antifa organizing violent events. BUT.

We already know Nancy Mace seems to have FABRICATED antifa spray painting her property!

CAUGHT: 'Antifa Graffiti' Matches GOP Rep's Handwriting

Here she is, pretending that Democrats are just as violent as the insurrectionists:

MSNBC Host Allows SC GOP Rep To Play The 'Both Sides' Game In Response To Trump's Insurrection

Mace called out AOC as a liar for talking about the terror of the insurrectionist attack -- after she'd said the same thing in an interview.

AOC Calls Out Turncoat Colleague Nancy Mace

Now, Stephanie, I realize you can't be expected to know all this. But we have this handy little search bar at the top of the page, and I suggest that when you are planning to interview Republican guests, you should have one of your production staffers use it, and then do a little summary.

You're a Jersey girl who prides herself on being a straight shooter, so stop pulling your punches. Nancy Mace's "antifa" spray paint attack on her home just happened to be in her handwriting. Everything she says should be reported with a very large grain of salt.