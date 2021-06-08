Fox's Latest Fake FreakOut: FlagGate

Mara Gay explained on MSNBC how disheartening it was to see MAGA cultists using the American flag to promote their white supremacy ideas and pledge allegiance to seditious-ex president.

However, if you watch Fox News, the real problem is that Gay had the audacity to mention the American flag without genuflecting first.

It's genuinely weird how Fox's Outnumbered played so much of Mara Gay's comments. Did some summer intern think CONTEXT was going to matter? So the Fox daytime audience got a healthy dose of what a white power movement looks like...

...but NEVERMIND the panel then lied about what she was discussing.

Traitor Trump's former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany opened the segment and said, "American flags on trucks. You heard me correctly."

"Mara Gay, who is also an MSNBC contributor, going off saying she witnessed Trump supporters in pickup trucks on Long Island, New York over the weekend waving flags, suggesting it is a threat to our democracy."

Gay was horrified how the American flag was being used for white power, not because it exists.

Fox News did play an extended version of what Gay said on MSNBC, but then as usual, and McEnany was an expert at rewriting what Trump did and said, reinterpreted Gay's views as anti-American flag.

Charlie Kirk was the man in the middle and said flags to him are symbols America's greatness, etc...

Kennedy jumped in and claimed Mara Gay was trying to prohibit the First Amendment.

Huh?

"People like her would like to be the speech police and take down those flags and reeducate people so they only expressed the correct symbols," Kennedy said.

Normalizing the MAGA/QAnon cultists is Fox News #1 priority these days as well as rehabilitating the odious ex-president.

White supremacists routinely use the flag and the Bible to vilify all people of darker complexions and of Jewish decent.

The January 6 insurrectionists also wrapped themselves around the American flag before they stormed the US Capitol, leaving five people dead.