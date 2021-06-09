Media Bites
Gutfeld: Police 'Harass' Black People Because They Live In High Crime Areas

Trying to make sense of Greg Gutfeld is a fool's errand.
By Frances Langum

Shorter Greg Gutfeld: "Something something Black people something crime something riff raff something they deserve it."

"Please laugh."

Longer Greg Gutfeld, via Media Matters:

GREG GUTFELD (HOST): Like the guy with the broom at the circus who goes where the elephants are, police go to where the crime is. That's high crime areas where decent people of color live, but also riff raff. Yeah, cops protecting people of color. It doesn't get any more racist than that. And so, you have high crime areas, now add activity quotas, where police departments must issue a minimum number of summons or make arrests over a week or a month. The problem? Cops fill their quotas with minor drug offenses, prostitution, and traffic violations -- or what Michael Loftus calls Tuesday. Did you know that most negative contacts between cops and the public are in traffic stops? And, because police are in the minority concentrated areas, the perception is that Blacks are being hassled over minor violations.

Hey Greg, how about NOT comparing Black people to elephants and cops to sweeping up shit?

And ask WHY Things Are The Way They Are, which is white supremacy. Which your viewers are terrified to LOSE.

