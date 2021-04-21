Greg Gutfeld Can't Resist Taking A Swipe At Black Lives Matter

Fox host Greg Gutfeld always tries to take an alternative view on every topic as if he's some political Lothario, but this time he angered the panel on The Five.

After the Chauvin verdict came in, Gutfeld first claimed the media set up a double standard to pretend conservatives wanted Chauvin free.

Then he angered Juan Williams and Jeanine Pirro (!!!) by claiming he wanted Chauvin found guilty even if he was innocent of all charges because (without actually saying it) he was afraid of a Black man riot.

"I'm going to get really selfish, I'm glad that he was found guilty on all charges," said Gutfeld.

Off camera we hear (yeah) ... "Even if he might not be guilty of all charges," he added.

Audible groans were heard off-camera.

Trying to clarify, he said "I want a verdict that keeps this country from going up in flames." (Oh please)

Again off-camera moments of disapproval by all the panel guests. Juan Williams remarked "oh my goodness"and Pirro let out a sigh of disbelief.

Feigning surprise, Gutfeld protested, "What you mean? At least I'm being honest. My neighborhood was looted and I never want to go through that again."

Fear of the Black Lives Matter people.

Pirro (without a drink in hand) said, "We do not sacrifice individuals for the sake of how people feel."

It was obvious Chauvin was guilty as sin from the video, but if he was innocent, he shouldn't have been convicted. That's basic decency 101.

There's never a moment when a fool like Gutfeld can't try and make conservatives afraid of young black men, even in a time where a small measure of justice was finally done.