Meghan McCain Is Very, Very Concerned About Joe Biden's Soul

Where, oh where to begin?

Yesterday, Meghan McCain accused Joe Biden of "doing grave spiritual harm to himself and harm to this country" over his support for abortion rights.

"He’s going to have to ultimately talk to his creator when the time comes as we all do, and reconcile his politics with his personal faith," she intoned.

She said it’s like saying, “I’m personally opposed to murder but if you want to murder a little bit, it’s fine with me.” You know, like when she so fervently defends guns?

She also claims abortion as a cardinal sin is "a doctrine as old as the Catholic Church itself."

Um, wrong again, Meghan!

"[...] The Church has consistently opposed abortion as evidence of sexual sin but has not always regarded it as homicide because Church teaching has never been definitive about the nature of the fetus. In addition, the prohibition of abortion has never been declared an infallible teaching. The chronology starts with a sketch of events in the first six Christian centuries when Christians sought ways to distinguish themselves from pagans who accepted contraception and abortion. During this period, Christians also decided that sexual pleasure was evil. Early Church leaders began the debate about when a fetus acquired a rational soul, and St. Augustine declared that abortion is not homicide but was a sin if it was intended to conceal fornication or adultery. During the period of 600-1500, illicit intercourse was deemed by the Irish Canons to be a greater sin than abortion, Church leaders considered a woman's situation when judging abortion, and abortion was listed in Church canons as homicide only when the fetus was formed.

Adultery was actually a much bigger deal. I only bring this up because I'm kind of concerned about your soul, Meghan: Was your husband still married to someone else when you met him? Because when you announced your engagement in July 2017, it sure looked like there was some overlap and that Ben Domenech was still married to Christine Domenech. Can you clear this up?

Because all that information I found has rather mysteriously disappeared, almost as if someone hired one of those high-priced teams to scrub it from the internet.

Like Tucker, I'm just asking questions here! Because I'm worried about when you meet your creator. If you're hiding the proof of what would have been a sin, that seems to indicate you haven't repented. And if you haven't repented, uh oh!

That's why I worry about you, Meghan. And your soul!

Wikipedia no longer mentions your husband's f irst previous marriage at all. Poof! But she did exist, that's where I first read about her:

Happy 3-year anniversary to my hubby, @bdomenech. I love you more than ever!!! — Christine Domenech (@LibertyRedhead) April 4, 2013

Anyway, if you're going to set yourself on a moral high horse and lecture Joe F*cking Biden, America's Parish Priest™, you're probably going to get some backlash. Maybe you should clean all the bird crap off your own glass house.

Judge not, lest ye be judged.