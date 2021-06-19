Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Rep Ted Lieu Dares Catholic Bishops To Deny Him Communion

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops is moving to deny Pres. Joe Biden communion because he supports safe and legal abortion access. Rep. Lieu calls them on their hypocrisy.
By John Amato
Rep Ted Lieu Dares Catholic Bishops To Deny Him Communion
Image from: Screengrab

The US Conference of Catholic Bishops voted moved toward chastising President Joe Biden for his policies supporting a woman’s right to choose an abortion.

This is an effort to deny Catholic Democratic politicians the right of communion.

Rep Ted Lieu tweeted out a challenge to these Bishops:

Rep. Lieu is a tremendous representative, and never minces his words.

David Badash writes, "Michelangelo Signorile, who asked if other Catholics will be denied communion over their "sins." Signorile pointed to Newt Gingrich, whose history includes adultery, divorce, and re-marriage. Gingrich's wife was President Donald Trump's Ambassador to the Vatican."

Many churches and priests support and protect the undocumented from the oppressive policies of Republicans, yet these same right-wing Catholic politicians are never denied the sacrament.

Hard-core Catholic Bishops and their surrogates, like the odious Bill Donohue, from Catholic League, have been running the scam for years.

(To clarify my position, I grew up Catholic.)

When I started Crooks and Liars, right wing Roman Catholic leaders were trying to prevent Democratic presidential candidate John Kerry from receiving communion in 2004.

In November, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops organized a task force headed by Cardinal Theodore E. McCarrick, the archbishop of Washington, to study how the church should treat Catholic politicians like Mr. Kerry, who say they are personally opposed to abortion, for example, but support abortion rights legislatively.

This is a big reason why organized religion has been falling out of favor in the United States. These religious leaders have been using right-wing politics to attack any member of their denomination who refuse to adhere entirely to the conservative mantra, especially when it comes to women's rights.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team