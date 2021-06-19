Rep Ted Lieu Dares Catholic Bishops To Deny Him Communion

The US Conference of Catholic Bishops voted moved toward chastising President Joe Biden for his policies supporting a woman’s right to choose an abortion.

This is an effort to deny Catholic Democratic politicians the right of communion.

Rep Ted Lieu tweeted out a challenge to these Bishops:

Dear @USCCB: I’m Catholic and I support:



-Contraception

-A woman’s right to choose

-Treatments for infertility

-The right for people to get a divorce

-The right of same sex marriage



Next time I go to Church, I dare you to deny me Communion. https://t.co/bUmiyJ8TtH — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 18, 2021

Rep. Lieu is a tremendous representative, and never minces his words.

David Badash writes, "Michelangelo Signorile, who asked if other Catholics will be denied communion over their "sins." Signorile pointed to Newt Gingrich, whose history includes adultery, divorce, and re-marriage. Gingrich's wife was President Donald Trump's Ambassador to the Vatican."

Many churches and priests support and protect the undocumented from the oppressive policies of Republicans, yet these same right-wing Catholic politicians are never denied the sacrament.

Hard-core Catholic Bishops and their surrogates, like the odious Bill Donohue, from Catholic League, have been running the scam for years.

(To clarify my position, I grew up Catholic.)

When I started Crooks and Liars, right wing Roman Catholic leaders were trying to prevent Democratic presidential candidate John Kerry from receiving communion in 2004.

In November, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops organized a task force headed by Cardinal Theodore E. McCarrick, the archbishop of Washington, to study how the church should treat Catholic politicians like Mr. Kerry, who say they are personally opposed to abortion, for example, but support abortion rights legislatively.

This is a big reason why organized religion has been falling out of favor in the United States. These religious leaders have been using right-wing politics to attack any member of their denomination who refuse to adhere entirely to the conservative mantra, especially when it comes to women's rights.