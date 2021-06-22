Georgia's Senator Reverend Brings Fire Over Voting Rights

Senators will vote today at 5:30pm ET on whether to debate essential election and voting reform legislation.

Meanwhile, Republican state legislators all across this country are implementing vicious voter suppression laws to keep their grip on power.

Reports are that Mitch McConnell and his cronies will filibuster any attempt to protect the right to vote for millions of Americans.

Earlier today Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia gave a blistering speech in which he demanded Republicans at least debate the merits of voting rights instead of just blocking it.

"We're just talking about talking about it and they don't even want to do that," he said.

Warnock said, "I believe in democracy, government of the people, by the people, and for the people. I believe that the blind spots in our public policy and the wrongs in our history are made right through the power of democracy."

He continued, "People of diverse perspectives helping us to see more fully and embrace more completely what it means to be a government of the people, by the people, for the people. It is how black people finally gained their citizenship. women, the suffrage, members of the LGBTQ, their dignity and equality under the law. Diverse perspectives and voices help us to see what we would not otherwise see and that is precisely what is being imperiled right now by all of these voter suppression bills and by some in this chamber to forestall a necessary debate about voting rights at this defining moment in our history."

Georgia voted for the right Senators and President in 2020, but those elections may be for naught in upcoming years as Republicans turn to fascism to secure their power.

Please help us continue to supply the news and analysis you've come to expect.



Buy a yearly subscription or make as generous a donation as you can afford.

Or send a check via snail mail to:

CrooksandLiars.com

PO Box 1789

Pacific Palisades, CA 90272