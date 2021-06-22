2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

We need your help now more than ever. Please subscribe or donate to us on a recurring or one-time basis.

Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Georgia's Senator Reverend Brings Fire Over Voting Rights

Reverend Raphael Warnock doesn't sugarcoat it.
By John Amato
2 hours ago by John Amato
Views:

Senators will vote today at 5:30pm ET on whether to debate essential election and voting reform legislation.

Meanwhile, Republican state legislators all across this country are implementing vicious voter suppression laws to keep their grip on power.

Reports are that Mitch McConnell and his cronies will filibuster any attempt to protect the right to vote for millions of Americans.

Earlier today Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia gave a blistering speech in which he demanded Republicans at least debate the merits of voting rights instead of just blocking it.

"We're just talking about talking about it and they don't even want to do that," he said.

Warnock said, "I believe in democracy, government of the people, by the people, and for the people. I believe that the blind spots in our public policy and the wrongs in our history are made right through the power of democracy."

He continued, "People of diverse perspectives helping us to see more fully and embrace more completely what it means to be a government of the people, by the people, for the people. It is how black people finally gained their citizenship. women, the suffrage, members of the LGBTQ, their dignity and equality under the law. Diverse perspectives and voices help us to see what we would not otherwise see and that is precisely what is being imperiled right now by all of these voter suppression bills and by some in this chamber to forestall a necessary debate about voting rights at this defining moment in our history."

Georgia voted for the right Senators and President in 2020, but those elections may be for naught in upcoming years as Republicans turn to fascism to secure their power.

Please help us continue to supply the news and analysis you've come to expect.

Buy a yearly subscription or make as generous a donation as you can afford.

Kindest
Donate via PayPal

Or send a check via snail mail to:

CrooksandLiars.com
PO Box 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

We Need Your Help Now More Than Ever

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook and social media are drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or subscribe for an ad-free experience.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Orange Julius Caesar's Reign Is Over!

Orange Julius Caesar's Reign Is Over!

So, our work is not done. Having Biden and Harris in the White House will stop the bleeding but this country needs major surgery and we can't do it with the Grim Reaper (McConnell) standing in the way.
By digby
comments
Nov 09, 2020

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team