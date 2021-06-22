Trump Wanted To Send COVID Infected Americans To Guantánamo: New Book

A new book called Nightmare Scenario: Inside the Trump Administration's Response to the Pandemic That Changed History contains a mind-numbing revelation about Trump's response to Americans on the Diamond Princess cruise ship infected with the coronavirus.

“Don’t we have an island that we own?” the president reportedly asked those assembled in the Situation Room in February 2020, before the U.S. outbreak would explode. “What about Guantánamo?”

“We import goods,” Trump specified, lecturing his staff. “We are not going to import a virus.”

Like sports team owners who treat players like cattle or grocery store inventory, Traitor Trump equates American citizens infected with a virus as disposable imported goods.

In the new book they write that Trump wanted to fire a senior State Department official who allowed 14 coronavirus-infected Americans on the Diamond Princess cruise ship to return home. The decision “doubles my numbers overnight,” the president complained to Azar, as the number of official U.S. coronavirus cases rose to 28.

In this appearance on Fox News on March 6, 2020 you can see how Trump was more worried about "the numbers" than those infected on the cruise ship with COVID.

"I like the numbers being where they are. I don't need to have the numbers double because of one ship."

Trump kindly doesn't blame the Americans for being infected with the coronavirus to make believe he cares about them, but said, "I'd rather have him stay on [the boat], I fully understand if they want to take them off."

The treasonous ex hated that the country was trying to ramp up testing of the infection so as to curtail its spread, because it made him look bad.

As Digby so eloquently reminds us, "He really is the dumbest narcissist in the entire world. Stunning."

Please help us if you can and donate during our fundraiser.



Buy a yearly subscription or make as generous a donation as you can afford.

Or send a check via snail mail to:

CrooksandLiars.com

PO Box 1789

Pacific Palisades, CA 90272