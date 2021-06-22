2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

We need your help now more than ever. Please subscribe or donate to us on a recurring or one-time basis.

Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Trump Wanted To Send COVID Infected Americans To Guantánamo: New Book

"Don't we own an island?" said the stupid in chief.
By John Amato
3 hours ago by John Amato
Views:

A new book called Nightmare Scenario: Inside the Trump Administration's Response to the Pandemic That Changed History contains a mind-numbing revelation about Trump's response to Americans on the Diamond Princess cruise ship infected with the coronavirus.

“Don’t we have an island that we own?” the president reportedly asked those assembled in the Situation Room in February 2020, before the U.S. outbreak would explode. “What about Guantánamo?”

“We import goods,” Trump specified, lecturing his staff. “We are not going to import a virus.”

Like sports team owners who treat players like cattle or grocery store inventory, Traitor Trump equates American citizens infected with a virus as disposable imported goods.

In the new book they write that Trump wanted to fire a senior State Department official who allowed 14 coronavirus-infected Americans on the Diamond Princess cruise ship to return home. The decision “doubles my numbers overnight,” the president complained to Azar, as the number of official U.S. coronavirus cases rose to 28.

In this appearance on Fox News on March 6, 2020 you can see how Trump was more worried about "the numbers" than those infected on the cruise ship with COVID.

"I like the numbers being where they are. I don't need to have the numbers double because of one ship."

Trump kindly doesn't blame the Americans for being infected with the coronavirus to make believe he cares about them, but said, "I'd rather have him stay on [the boat], I fully understand if they want to take them off."

The treasonous ex hated that the country was trying to ramp up testing of the infection so as to curtail its spread, because it made him look bad.

As Digby so eloquently reminds us, "He really is the dumbest narcissist in the entire world. Stunning."

Please help us if you can and donate during our fundraiser.

Buy a yearly subscription or make as generous a donation as you can afford.

Kindest
Donate via PayPal

Or send a check via snail mail to:

CrooksandLiars.com
PO Box 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

We Need Your Help Now More Than Ever

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook and social media are drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or subscribe for an ad-free experience.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Why Wear Face Masks In Public?

Why Wear Face Masks In Public?

With the coronavirus pandemic quickly spreading, U.S. health officials have changed their advice on face masks and now recommend people wear cloth masks in public areas where social distancing can be difficult, such as grocery stores.
By The Conversation
comments
Apr 06, 2020

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team