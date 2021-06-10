What A Sweet Problem Cicadas Are For Some People

People are being very creative with the Great Cicada Invasion of 2021. Some are even profiting from it, like this confectionary in Maryland who are making chocolate-covered cicadas as well as other cicada-related candies.

If you're more of a DIY type of person, this article from The Indian Express (as in India) gives ideas for other foods that can be made with these insects, including cicada stir fry and mac and cheese cicadas.

This 9 year old girl decided to take an artistic approach by staging the bugs in different photo shoots, which her mother shared on Facebook.

