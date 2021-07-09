Psaki Throws Truth Bomb: Covid Disinfo 'Is Literally Killing People'

White House Press secretary Jen Psaki pushed back against Republican efforts to keep people unvaccinated during today's briefing.

On Thursday, the Biden administration released their latest plans to try and get more Americans vaccinated, especially as the Delta variant begins to wreak havoc in the United States.

One part of the new objective is to "increase targeted, community-by-community, door-to-door outreach to ensure that every person can easily access the vaccine and has all the necessary information on the virus and inoculations."

The right wing freakout over the federal government's new plan (which is being done with no federal employees) to convince low-vaccinated areas of the country to get vaccinated is no surprise.

Outside of the usual reprobates on Fox News, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R) on Thursday rejected Biden's plan to send people door to door as a way of educating and then urging unvaccinated Americans to protect themselves and their families.

Psaki laid waste to right-wing talking points in a matter of minutes.

"The failure to provide accurate public health information including the efficacy of vaccines and the accessibility of them to people across the country including South Carolina is literally killing people so maybe they should consider that," she said.

BOOM.

Psaki then explained that local residents would take part in trying to engage those neighborhoods that are lagging behind in vaccinations.

"It's a disservice to this country to the people who may lose their lives and may lose family members to provide inaccurate disinformation at a moment where we're still fighting a pandemic," she chided.

Too bad these lying liars on teevee will not air her words of wisdom because truth about the pandemic is deemed a hindrance to their opposition to the Biden administration.

As the Delta variant storms the nation, Republicans' outrageous and destructive rhetoric is causing more harm to this country than volunteers asking if they been vaccinated.

